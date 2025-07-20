Texas Longhorns Alum Scottie Scheffler Wins First Career Open Championship
Since May 21, 2023, former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler has been ranked as the top golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking.
And Sunday afternoon continued to see him proving his case as to why he should stay there.
Scheffler took home his first career Open Championship, and fourth win of the 2025 PGA Tour, after the completion of round four at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland.
Scheffler Finished Four Strokes Ahead of Second Place
The UT alumnus finished an incredible 17 strokes below par, four strokes ahead of second-place Harris English, and won a whopping $3.1 million after inching one step closer to a career grand slam, now needing only a win at the U.S. Open to complete it.
Scheffler's 2025 started off slow, not even scoring his first win of the 2025 season until the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Dallas in early May.
However, since then, the former Horn has been on a roll, winning his second major tournament on the year, after also winning the PGA Championship earlier in the year.
Scheffler was also atop the leaderboard at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio last month, those four wins bringing him to 17 in his professional career on the PGA Tour.
Since joining the Tour in 2019, Scheffler has taken the golf world by storm, winning the 2019-20 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award and in 2024 alone, the Longhorn recorded seven wins, including the 2024 Masters Tournament.
Scheffler also shined on the national level in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, winning gold in the men's individual event, beating out fellow PGA Tour competitors in Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.
Scheffler is a three-time and reigning recipient of the Best Golfer ESPY Award, winning the award in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
The New Jersey-born golfer is also a three-time winner of the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award and the PGA Tour Money List winner, both of those honors coming in the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2024 PGA Tour seasons.
And even while he was attending school in Austin, his talent was something you had to see to believe, winning the Big 12 individual championship in 2015, and the Phil Mickelson Freshman of the Year as well as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and would then qualify for his first U.S. Open in 2016, when he was just 20 years old.