Scottie Scheffler Takes Commanding Lead Into Final Round of The Open Championship
Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler put together another classic moving day performance on Saturday.
Leading by one stroke heading into the third day, Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67, putting himself at 14 under heading into the final round of The Open Championship at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush Golf Club.
The world No. 1, looking for his second major win of 2025, is now ahead by four strokes with 18 holes to play.
Scheffler's Saturday performance
Scheffler finished with an eagle, two birdies and 15 pars on his scorecard Saturday. He did not get under par until his seventh-hole eagle, opening the round with six pars.
But the only holes Scheffler seemed to struggle on were the 11th and 14th, both of which he made par-saving putts to keep himself comfortably in the driver's seat. Following the round, even he seemed rather surprised about his recovery on the 11th.
"For me to miss that green completely was a pretty poor shot," Scheffler said. "Was able to somehow get that ball out onto the green and was able to hole a nice putt."
Scheffler had a similar moving day experience to Saturday during the PGA Championship. Trailing heading into the third day at Quail Hollow Club in May, Scheffler finished the round by going five under on the last five holes to lead by three strokes going into that Sunday. He did not look back then, topping second-placers by five shots to earn the Wanamaker Trophy.
The Texas alum did not come from behind on Saturday at The Open. Alternatively, he took the outright lead late on Friday with a field-best 64 and has not trailed since. But again in dominant fashion, he extended his lead on moving day, forcing any of his competitors to produce a miraculous comeback in the final round if they want any hope of contending with him.
On Sunday, Scheffler will play alongside Haotong Li, who sits at 10 under. Some of Scheffler's other final-day chasers include Matt Fitzpatrick (9 under), Rory McIlroy (8 under) and Xander Schauffele (7 under).
"I like being out here competing," Scheffler said post-round. "This is why we work so hard, is to have opportunities like this, and I'm excited for the challenge of tomorrow. You know, winning major championships is not an easy task and I put myself in a good position."
At Portrush, Scheffler is looking for his fourth major win and first at The Open. The Texas alum has two Masters Tournament victories and one at the PGA Championship. If he can close it out on Sunday, Scheffler will join Phil Mickelson and fellow former Longhorn Jordan Spieth as the active golfers one leg away from the career grand slam.
Scheffler has now spent the third-longest time at world No. 1 since the rankings started in 1986, only behind Greg Norman and Tiger Woods. He has held the spot for 112 consecutive weeks, seemingly on his way to being one of golf's greats despite just 29 years of age.