Scottie Scheffler Continues Dominance at Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament
Two weeks ago at Quail Hollow Club, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler went five under on the last five holes of Saturday's round to give him a three-shot lead at the PGA Championship. Yesterday, he did something very similar, finishing moving day at the top of the Memorial Tournament leaderboard after birdieing four of the final five holes.
The former Texas Longhorn forced the rest of the field to chase him in the final round and capitalized on an impressive Saturday once again. Scheffler shot a 70 to close at 10 under, besting Ben Griffin by four strokes. Throughout the four rounds, Scheffler recorded a bogey or worse on only five holes and shot under par every day, outlasting opponents with his lack of mistakes and consistent quality.
Scheffler is the second repeat champion of Jack Nicklaus's tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The first was Tiger Woods, and Scheffler's recent track record is the most dominant an individual has been in men's professional golf since Woods.
The Memorial is Scheffler's third win in his last four starts. In 12 starts this season, he has finished top 10 nine times. He sits first in the FedExCup Standings.
And when you look more broadly, it only gets more impressive. Scheffler won seven of 19 PGA starts in 2024, including the Masters Tournament and TOUR Championship. He also won a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Scheffler has earned three straight PGA Tour Player of the Year awards and has been the world No.1 for a total of 141 weeks since March 2022.
This April, he passed 100 consecutive weeks at world No. 1, becoming the second golfer to reach that mark -- joining Woods.
Not to say that Scheffler has completed all of these feats easily, but the Texas alum's calm demeanor makes him look permanently unfazed. Scheffler rarely looks flustered or out of control and tends to be his best in the biggest moments.
Including today, Scheffler has won each of the last nine events that he's led after 54 holes. When it comes to Sundays in golf, he is usually the guy to beat or withstand.
Scheffler will look to continue converting on his form in June and July, months that each include a major and various other key PGA events.