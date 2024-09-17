SEC Releases Two Possible Start Times for Texas vs. Mississippi State
AUSTIN -- The No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns, who will play their first SEC conference game against Mississippi State on Sept. 28, have now been given two potential time slots for the game.
The SEC announced on Monday that the game between the Longhorns and Bulldogs will take play in the afternoon, either at 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT and will air on either ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network.
Texas fans might not like getting another home game mid-day in September, but the clash between the two SEC giants No. 4-ranked Alabama and No. 2-ranked Georgia took precedence over Texas/Mississippi State and will be the primetime night game for the conference in week 5.
Kentucky will be traveling to Oxford, Mississippi to play the No. 5-ranked Ole Miss Rebels for the early game at 11 a.m. CT for the conference.
Texas will be sharing the afternoon time slot with two other SEC games which will include Arkansas vs. No. 25-ranked Texas A&M in Dallas and No. 15-ranked Oklahoma vs Auburn
No. 16-ranked LSU, which will be playing a non-conference game against South Alabama, will be beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT, taking the other night time slot.
Currently 1-2 and coming off an embarrassing 41-17 blowout at home against Toledo, Mississippi State has struggled so far this season.
It's going to be tough sledding for the Bulldogs to turn their season around against this Longhorns team with the Texas September heat playing an advantage.
But Mississippi State can gain some mojo back with playing 0-3 Florida at home this week.
For Texas, the Longhorns will see what backup quarterback Arch Manning can do against UL-Monroe.
The game against UL-Monroe will be at 7 p.m. CT this Saturday at DKR Stadium.