SEC Releases Two Possible Start Times for Texas vs. Mississippi State

The SEC released that the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns on Sept. 28th will be at either 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) celebrates a touchdown by receiver Johntay Cook II (1) during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) celebrates a touchdown by receiver Johntay Cook II (1) during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns, who will play their first SEC conference game against Mississippi State on Sept. 28, have now been given two potential time slots for the game.

The SEC announced on Monday that the game between the Longhorns and Bulldogs will take play in the afternoon, either at 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT and will air on either ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network.

Texas fans might not like getting another home game mid-day in September, but the clash between the two SEC giants No. 4-ranked Alabama and No. 2-ranked Georgia took precedence over Texas/Mississippi State and will be the primetime night game for the conference in week 5.

Arch Mannin
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Kentucky will be traveling to Oxford, Mississippi to play the No. 5-ranked Ole Miss Rebels for the early game at 11 a.m. CT for the conference.

Texas will be sharing the afternoon time slot with two other SEC games which will include Arkansas vs. No. 25-ranked Texas A&M in Dallas and No. 15-ranked Oklahoma vs Auburn

No. 16-ranked LSU, which will be playing a non-conference game against South Alabama, will be beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT, taking the other night time slot.

Currently 1-2 and coming off an embarrassing 41-17 blowout at home against Toledo, Mississippi State has struggled so far this season.

It's going to be tough sledding for the Bulldogs to turn their season around against this Longhorns team with the Texas September heat playing an advantage.

But Mississippi State can gain some mojo back with playing 0-3 Florida at home this week.

For Texas, the Longhorns will see what backup quarterback Arch Manning can do against UL-Monroe.

The game against UL-Monroe will be at 7 p.m. CT this Saturday at DKR Stadium.

