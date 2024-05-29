'SEC Takeover!' Four Star 2025 RB James Simon Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns continue to roll on the recruiting trail.
On Wednesday, that continued to be the case, with four-star Cavalry Baptist Academy (Shreveport, LA) running back James Simon committing to Texas. He made the announcement during the 2024 On3 Elite Series in Nashville, TN, choosing the Horns over LSU and Notre Dame.
Simon even took a shot a the Longhorns arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners upon the announcment of his commitment, setting up an interesting narrative heading into the future.
“SEC takeover sucks to be a Sooner HOOK 'EM,” Simon told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Simon now becomes the 10th commitment of the 2025 class for the Horns, as well as the seventh four-star recruit thus far, joining edge rusher Lance Jackson, QB K.J. Lacey, linebacker Elijah Barnes, tight end Emaree Winston, and defensive lineman Brandon Brown.
He is also now the second four-star running back to commit to the Longhorns in the 2025 recruiting class, which already features Chapel Hill (Tyler, TX) running back prospect Rickey Stewart.
As it stands, Simon is a consensus four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 167 player in the nation, No. 9 running back, and No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite ranking that takes into account all four major recruiting services.
Through his first three years of high school, Simon has crushed the opposition. He's tallied 343 rushes for 2,763 rushing yards and a whopping 46 touchdowns during that span to go along with 30 catches for 346 yards and six more scores.