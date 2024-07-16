Several Texas Longhorns Players and National Standouts Missing From College Football 25
The college football world collectively rejoiced on Monday afternoon, when the long-awaited and much-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 video game was released.
Customers who paid a premium price of $99.99 for the deluxe edition of the game were granted early access, while others must wait until the official July 19 rosters to start a dynasty with their favorite team.
And while fans will be looking forward to playing with truly real players in the game for the first time ever, it appears that the rosters of multiple teams - including the Texas Longhorns - are not yet fully complete.
Upon the release of the game on Monday, multiple Texas players were missing from the game, with some of those omissions being a key part of the roster.
On offense, the roster was without starting right tackle Cameron Williams, freshman guard Nate Kibble, offensive lineman Malik Agbo, and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby, and tight end Spencer Shannon.
Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, the Horns were without starting defensive tackle Alfred Collins, linebacker Mo Blackwell, transfer defensive tackle Jermayne Lole, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell, freshman tackle Melvin Hills, and cornerbacks Santana Wilson and Warren Roberson.
On top of that, multiple players who did make it into the game, are misnumbered, such as safety Andrew Mukuba, who should be wearing No. 4 instead of No. 13, edge Trey Moore, who should wear No. 8 instead of No. 31, and defensive lineman Bill Norton, who should wear No. 15 instead of No. 44.
Of course, the Longhorns are not the only team in the country missing players off of the game, including standouts like Ole Miss linebacker Suntarine Perkins, Ohio State edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Miami cornerback Daryl Porter Jr., USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, just to name a few.
To replace these players, multiple randomly generated players were added to the game instead, making for a more unauthentic experience.
To make things even more frustrating for players of the game, there is no way to edit the appearance or numbers of the randomly generated players, so they can not be turned into those that are missing. However, this is also understandable as it is likely due to legalities.
So why the omissions? Thus far with each individual case, it is unclear. However, there are likely a variety of factors at play.
Some players may have opted out, while others have yet to officially be added to team rosters, or had issues with the process of being added to the game in some capacity.
That said, all is not lost.
Fortunately, unlike in previous editions of the game a decade ago, EA has the ability to update the game's rosters, meaning more players should be added throughout the summer before the start of the season.