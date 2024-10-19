Steve Sarkisian, Nick Saban Break Down Film on College GameDay
AUSTIN -- Steve Sarkisian reunited with his longtime mentor and legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban in Austin on Saturday during ESPN's "College GameDay" ahead of the matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Sarkisian made an appearance early in the show to meet with the GameDay crew but things took an interesting turn once the guys started breaking down Texas film. Sarkisian provided some insight on his offensive thought process while Saban chimed in with how a defense might respond. The two then shared a funny moment when the last clip of film was Xavier Worthy's touchdown catch against Saban's Alabama defense last season.
Take a look at the clip, per NashTalksTexas:
Near the end of the show when the GameDay crew was making their picks, Saban couldn't choose between his two former assistants in Sarkisian and Kirby Smart. He instead let a coin flip make his prediction for him, and Texas ended up being the choice.
In the days leading up to the game, Sarkisian said that the success Georgia and Texas have had is because of the influence of Saban on both himself and Smart.
"I think a lot of the stuff is Kirby and I's backgrounds with Coach Saban," Sarkisian said. "And if you're at Alabama, whether it's for a short time or a long time, there's a lot of lessons to be learned. I think we both probably took some some pretty good notes of trying to build a build a program and an organization that could be sustainable, and not just one year, have a really good year and then be down for a couple, but be sustainable to where you're competitive and you're competing for championships year in and year out."
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.