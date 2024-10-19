WATCH: Steve Sarkisian Makes Texas Longhorns 'Recruiting Pitch' to Ben Herbstreit
Steve Sarkisian made his biggest recruiting pitch of the year on Saturday Morning
ESPN's College GameDay is in Austin on Saturday morning for the massive and highly-anticipated matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
The show, hosted by Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban, is a start-studded production and the most popular college football pregame show in America.
But as popular as the show has become over the last few decades the true star of the show has become none other than Herbstreit's golden retriever, Ben.
On Saturday, Sarkisian did his best to make him an honorary Longhorn, presenting Herbstreit with a personalized Longhorns jersey for Ben on set.
The 10-year-old golden retriever began to make his appearance on the road with Herbstreit last season, eventually making his way all the way to the College Football Playoff and national title matchup between Michigan and Washington.
He became so popular so quickly in fact, that the Rose Bowl even accorded him a special honor.
“He just brings love,” Herbstreit said on Friday during a public appearance with Ben. “He was called the Chief Happiness Officer at the Rose Bowl, and it really is true. It feeds his soul, being out there interacting and meeting people.”
Since then, Ben has become a weekly traveler with Herbstreit, accompanying him to his NFL broadcasts, to College GameDay, and even sitting in the booth with him while he calls college games in primetime.
In Austin on Saturday, Ben is also expected to make his usual on-field appearance at DKR, where he will have a chance to meet the Longhorns' live mascot Bevo.
Of course, the last time a dog met Bevo, it was a near disaster, when the steer nearly trampled Uga the Bulldog when Texas played Georgia in the 2018-19 Sugar Bowl.
With that in mind, Herbstreit intends to be cautious but still wants Ben to be able to meet Bevo if possible.
“Depending on Bevo’s mentality that particular day, he was clearly motivated with Uga,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know if Ben has that lateral quickness to get out of there, but I want to say hi during pregame. I’ll do Benny a favor, and keep him a safe distance from Bevo.”