Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm
AUSTIN -- Despite all the talk entering 2024 campaign about the elite wide receiver corps that the Texas Longhorns had put together over the offseason, it's veteran tight end Gunnar Helm that leads the team in receiving headed into November.
After backing up current Carolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders last season, Helm has stepped into an alpha role in the passing game and has looked like one of the country's best tight ends while doing so. When speaking during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about Helm's growth and what he's seen from him this season.
"I've been really proud of Gunnar," Sarkisian said. "He was in the kind of our inaugural recruiting class, those kids signed in December, and then I got hired in January. And so we had a little information on Gunnar in the recruitment process from the previous place we were at, but to watch his growth over four years, from where he was just kind of a developmental player in our program his first year, the next year, kind of found a little bit of a role. And then year three, last year, had a real role as kind of an inline blocker, as JT Sanders was catching a lot of balls, Gunnar continued to work at it, and I think the dedication that he made to developing himself in the passing game, we saw glimpses of it last year, but what he's been able to do this year has become a real weapon and a real target and a primary receiver, and a guy that can not only catch the ball, but can create explosive plays and can make people miss in the open field."
Helm currently leads the Longhorns in catches (31) and receiving yards (419) headed into Texas' second and final bye week of the regular season. He's also added two touchdowns.
Sarkisian added that Helm has "become a really complete tight end."
"I think he's become a really complete tight end, and I just think that's a credit to his work ethic, but also to the development in our program, and him believing in our program and in the weight room and with Coach Banks in the tight end room," Sarkisian said. "And because of all that, he's been in our program for four years, he's been really a model citizen, the way he goes about his business. He's one of our real team leaders. He's a guy that I know people look to on the team. He's a great person for me to use as an example of about developing in the program. ... And I'm really proud of him for that and the work that he's put in."
Helm and the Longhorns will come out of the bye week to host the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. CT.
