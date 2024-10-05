Steve Sarkisian Riding SEC-Branded Helicopter on Recruiting Trail
A bye week isn't a rest week for Steve Sarkisian.
The Texas Longhorns head coach posted on X (Twitter) Friday a picture and videos of his black helicopter that was used to get the head coach around the Houston area to visit some commits and flip targets.
Take a look:
Sarkisian was at Galveston Ball's game to watch Texas five-star commit Jonah Williams.
A star safety at Galveston Ball High School, Williams is ranked as the seventh-best player in the nation and third in the state of Texas by 247Sports. He received offers and visits from Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M and USC, but eventually committed to the Longhorns on Aug. 24th.
The five-star player didn't disappoint with Sarkisian in attendance either. In Williams' game against Port Arthur Memorial High School, he intercepted a deep pass and celebrated by pointing over to the Texas head coach.
Watch it here:
Sarkisian and staff also visited Ohio State five-star cornerback commit Devin Sanchez at North Shore High School along with taking a trip to Conroe to see Oregon four-star cornerback commit Dorian Brew.
As for Williams, he helps bolster the Texas 2025 recruiting class to sixth in the nation. He was the second five-star to commit to Texas, joining wide receiver Kaliq Lockett from Sachse High School. Six days after Williams committed, wide receiver Jamie Ffrench became the third five-star to commit to Texas.
The No. 2-ranked Longhorns are on a bye week before a grueling back-to-back that will include the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma in Dallas and then the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin.
Winning these games could sway more major recruits to the Longhorns way, and it's a good sign for Texas that starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will likely make his return against Oklahoma.
Kickoff against Oklahoma in Dallas is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 12.