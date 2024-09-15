Steve Sarkisian 'Really Loves' This Texas Longhorns Team
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian must have felt like a proud father in multiple ways as Texas trounced UTSA 56-7
Sarkisian got to see his son, Brady, take snaps in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, an experience the coach will not forget.
"When he got in tonight, I took my headset off and I played dad for about three plays. I just watched my son play football at the University of Texas. That was really awesome," Sarkisian said.
But Sarkisian also saw another young second-year player step up big when he needed to most. Though Arch Manning is far from related to Sarkisian, the relationship between a coach and quarterback can often be seen as a father-son dynamic. Manning is Sarkisian's greatest recruiting win, after all, and the quarterback has been molded to become a Texas great. The savior, the future, the one to bring Texas "Back", all ways that Manning has been characterized. On Saturday it was no longer speculation, Arch had arrived.
"There's nothing like being in the game and playing in front of 105,000 people," Sarkisian said. " (That's) not the easiest thing to do. So I was really proud of Arch (Manning) and what he's able to do."
Manning was hoisted back into the spotlight after an abdomen injury in the second quarter took starting quarterback Quinn Ewers out of the game. The stadium stood in silence after No. 3 was down on the ground, writhing in pain and being tended to by the medical staff.
Quickly, however, the stadium was back to an eruption of noise. No. 16, Arch Manning, had entered the game and made an early statement. On a bootleg, Manning used his legs to create space and find an open DeAndre Moore Jr., corralling the pass and doing the rest on the way to a 19-yard touchdown.
Manning's legs showed out once again on the next drive, taking a QB-keeper 67 yards and hitting nearly 21 MPH as he ran by the UTSA defense. The quarterback ended the game with 276 yards and five touchdowns of total offense, commanding a dynamic offense to a blowout win.
Coach Sarkisian didn't hold back when talking about the bond he has with his players, and the entire team, during his press conference after the game.
"I really love this team. That's the first thing I want to say about this team, these guys, I love them because they really love one another," Sarkisian said. "We work really hard and we push these guys, and we're demanding of them. At the same time., we have a lot of fun together, there's so much love. I've never hugged so many players in the middle of games and those small moments as a coach that I really appreciate with this group.