Teagan Kavan's One-Hit Gem Hoists Texas Longhorns Softball Above Stanford
Freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan looked lost at points in the postseason. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year gave up seven earned runs in six innings in the Austin Super Regional against Texas A&M and looked breakable for the first time in her young career. Texas Softball head coach Mike White still had confidence in the young pitcher, however, and letting her start the first game of the Women’s College World Series was the best decision White could’ve made.
In its first game of the WCWS in Oklahoma City, Kavan threw a complete game, one-hit shutout against No. 8 Stanford, outdueling the country's best pitcher Nijaree Canady. While Kavan struck out 8 Cardinal, Canady was figured out by the sixth inning and the Longhorns took game one of the WCWS 4-0.
The Longhorns advance to the winner's bracket in round two of the tournament, where they patiently await the result of tonight’s Florida and Oklahoma State matchup. Texas is just two wins away from its second national championship berth in program history, and if Kavan can pitch the way she did on Thursday it almost looks inevitable.
The Longhorns were streaky, only scoring in two of the night's seven innings, but played correctly to win the all-important first game of the championship series. With runners on second and third in the bottom of the third inning, left fielder Bella Dayton’s single brought home the Longhorns' first run, but saw right fielder Ashton Maloney thrown out on the bases. It was no matter, however, as one batter later third baseman Mia Scott knocked Dayton home.
The throw, however, looked to have beat Dayton, ending the inning, but upon further review, Dayton was confirmed safe. Texas was out to a 2-0 lead.
From that point, it was all Kavan. The freshman allowed two walks and no hits in the next three innings, and after the top of the sixth, the Longhorns felt completely in control. Canady looked frazzled for the first time all game, allowing three walks to Scott, first baseman Katie Stewart and designated player Joley Mitchell.
With two outs, on arguably the most important at-bat of the game, centerfielder Kayden Henry decided to get aggressive. Swinging at the first pitch, the speedster sent a hit through the right side, scoring one. After an error from the Stanford right fielder, both runs scored easy. Texas had secured a 4-0 lead, and all Kavan had to do was get through the bottom of the Cardinal order to secure the first win of the 2024 WCWS.
Shortstop River Mahler fought hard for the full count, but was retired on a pop-out to left. Emily Jones struck out quickly afterward. With a pinch hitter entering, Kavan was in complete control as she delivered her 1-2 pitch. A soft grounder to short was played easily by Viviana Martinez, and Texas was 1-0 in the World Series.
Kavan stole the show in OKC, but Henry’s 2-3 effort brought in two of the four runs while scoring one by herself. Even in a quiet effort for Big 12 Player of the Year Reese Atwood, the Longhorns were able to score enough to get past the Cardinal.
Texas will play the winner of Oklahoma State and Florida at 7 P.M. on Saturday, June 1 with a chance to advance even further in the WCWS.