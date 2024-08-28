Texas 5-Star QB Commit Dia Bell Lands Six-Figure NIL Deal
AUSTIN -- Dia Bell is stepping his foot into the NIL game in a major way well before his collegiate playing days have begun.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Texas Longhorns 2026 five-star quarterback commit has landed an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards. The deal is reportedly a landmark opportunity for Bell in his home state of Florida.
"It’s believed to be one of the most lucrative deals signed by a Florida high schooler since NIL became legal in the state last month," Nakos tweeted.
On3 is currently listing Bell's NIL valuation at $432,000 with this latest deal. It's the only reported NIL opportunity he has officially signed on for.
Bell, a product of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., committed to Texas earlier this summer on June 17. He's the latest elite quarterback set to join the program in the foreseeable future.
“I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and (A.J.) Milwee,” Bell told On3's Hayes Fawcett. “They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres.”
Bell is listed as a five-star prospect on ESPN’s and 247Sports’ composite rankings. Over the past two years, he’s finished 135 of 210 passing for 2,246 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions while also rushing 58 times for 116 yards and three more scores.
He admitted to On3 that he's "good friends" with Texas 2025 four-star quarterback commit KJ Lacey, who has already been shining to begin his senior season at Saraland.
"Austin is a cool town and its a great University. The football program is one of the best in the country,” Bell had previously told On3. "Coach (Steve Sarkisian) and Coach (A.J.) Milwee have had a lot of success offensively and especially with the development of their quarterbacks. I am good friends with their 2025 commit KJ Lacey.”
The son of former NBA player Raja Bell -- who constantly challenged the late great Kobe Bryant during battles between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns -- Dia clearly got some of this basketball talent from his father, as he averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists per game during his freshman year.
Bell ranks as a five-star recruit, the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 QB in the nation per ESPN. Meanwhile, On3, Rivals.com and 247Sports have Bell as a four-star recruit. On3 is the highest of that bunch on Bell, ranking him as the No. 14 player in the country, No. 2 QB, and No. 1 player in Florida.
Bell list of offers was extensive and included Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, LSU, Tennessee, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio State, among others. However, the Longhorns won out.