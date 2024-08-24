Texas QB Commit KJ Lacey Shines in Season Opener
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' future at the quarterback position keeps getting brighter and brighter.
In the 2024 season opener Friday night, Texas 2025 four-star quarterback commit KJ Lacey put on a show for Saraland (Alabama). In a 35-27 win over the Class 4A Jackson Aggies, he posted 317 yards and four touchdowns, which was highlighted by 212 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter, according to On3.
One of these scores was a 65-yard pass that saw Lacey bounce out of the pocket away from pressure before effortlessly flicking the ball down the field to three-star 2025 receiver CD Gill.
Take a look:
At the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles earlier this summer, Lacey, who has been committed to Texas since June 2023, told Texas Longhorns on SI that the Forty Acres feels like home.
“I don’t think there’s a better place to be in the country than Texas right now,” Lacey told Texas Longhorns on SI. “My official visit is right after this ends on the 21st, there’s a couple of big-name targets out there that we want to get, I’ll have fun with that also. ... When you go there you feel like a home, (there are) family vibes. On top of that, it’s not just what they show you there but what you can be when you get there. They’ll develop you to be the best.”
Last season, Lacey went 219 of 315 passing for 3,448 yards and 42 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns.
He also shared his thoughts with Texas Longhorns on SI about the connection with Steve Sarkisian, who is arguably one of the top QB-friendly head coaches in college football.
“Having that type of connection out there, all the way around the field everyone being of the same mind, I think it’s going to be really dangerous," Lacey told Texas Longhorns on SI.