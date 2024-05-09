Texas Longhorns Basketball: Projected Starting Five, Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns won an NCAA Tournament game for the third straight season this past March, as the team finished with a 21-13 record in the first full campaign under head coach Rodney Terry.
Headed into the 2024-25 season, Terry's roster now looks completely different from the one that made it to the Elite Eight in 2023, but the Longhorns still have some solid expectations headed into the season after retooling with tons of talent through the transfer portal and the 2024 recruiting class.
ESPN recently released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, and when taking into consideration how Texas has fared this offseason, the Longhorns landed at No. 20.
Here's what ESPN had to say about the ranking:
Texas is another school that has had a love-hate relationship with the transfer portal and offseason. Out the door went Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell, while top-50 recruit Cam Scott decommitted. Incoming are Tramon Mark (Arkansas), Jayson Kent (Indiana State), Julian Larry (Indiana State) and Jordan Pope (Oregon State). At least three could start. Rodney Terry also landed top-five prospect Tre Johnson, one of the elite scorers in the 2024 high school class. Whether Kadin Shedrick can play with some consistency will be key.
Here's ESPN projected starting lineup for Texas, which is subject to change as the Longhorns look to make another addition to the frontcourt:
- Jordan Pope
- Tramon Mark
- Tre Johnson
- Jayson Kent
- Kadin Shedrick
The Longhorns have added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Oregon State's Jordan Pope, Arkansas' Tramon Mark, Vanderbilt's Malik Presley and Indiana State's Julian Larry and Jayson Kent. Texas is also bringing back 2023 breakout guard Chendall Weaver and five-star freshman Tre Johnson, who brings potential one-and-done talent to Austin.
Texas now departs the rough-and-tough Big 12 and will head to the SEC. Time will tell how the Longhorns will fare on the hardwood in their new conference, which is coming off a collectively-successful season.