Texas Athletics Announces New 'Reimagined' Longhorn Network
It appears that Texas Longhorns fans will be getting their wish after all.
Following the Longhorns' acceptance into the SEC in July of 2021, and with the SEC Network already existing under ESPN's extensive branch of channels, it was expected that the Longhorn Network would disappear since SEC teams aren't allowed to have their own network.
The network itself even had multiple emotional send-offs for the broadcast crews throughout the year, while many fans wondered what was next, and how they would be able to absorb their daily Texas sports content.
But now, according to an announcement from the school, the University of Texas is set to launch a new reimagined version of the Longhorn Network On July 1.
“The University of Texas has a distinction that is rare in higher education of excelling at a very high level academically and athletically. We are home to more than 40 top-10 academic programs. Our research results in societal changing discoveries. And our student athletes compete for championships year in and year out,” said President Jay Hartzell. “Our partnership with Learfield and Endeavor Streaming has produced an expanded streaming network that is tailormade for showcasing all of our great work and achievements and creating new opportunities for Moody College of Communication to create and publish new and compelling content.”
The new service, which will be powered by Endeavor Streaming and Learfield Studios, will continue to feature original programming as well as live content. It will also feature programming from all 21 Longhorns Athletics programs.
The service will not show live sporting events or competitions, with the SEC still holding the rights to those events. That said, it will continue to be the sole outlet for original content and will feature highlights, behind-the-scenes access, interviews, game replays, analysis, and breakdowns.
Per the release, fans will also get to view post game press conferences, the live football stat casts accompanied by play-by-play from the Longhorn Radio Network, and coaches shows.
“As we set out on our new adventure in the Southeastern Conference, we wanted to make sure we had a fitting home for video content that tells the story of our athletics department. Our team here, along with the help of Endeavor Streaming and Learfield, have been hard at work to bring this platform to life for Longhorn Nation,” said Chris Del Conte, UT Vice President and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director.
Longhorn Network was originally launched on August 26, 2011, as a joint venture between ESPN, the University of Texas, and Learfield with the Network being operated by ESPN.
Since then, LHN has run 24/7/365 Texas Longhorns coverage while occasionally broadcasting smaller football and basketball matchups for the university along with other sports.
And now, that will continue, just in a different capacity.
The service will be available on phones, tablets, computers, and all TV streaming devices starting on July 1.
For more information on LHN and how to download the app, please visitTexasSports.com/LHN, the official website of Texas Athletics, powered by SIDEARM Sports.