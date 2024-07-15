Texas Baseball Commit Levi Sterling Drafted No. 37 Overall by Pittsburgh Pirates
It has been an eventful start to the 2024 MLB Draft for multiple of the Texas Longhorns' commits. The first round saw a pair of their elite shortstop prospects come of the board, with Bryce Rainer going No. 11 overall to the Detroit Tigers and Theo Gillen going No. 18 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Now, a third Longhorns' commit has come off the board in the MLB Draft as the Pittsburgh Pirates selected right-handed pitcher Levi Sterling with the No. 37 overall pick. Sterling comes from Notre Dame HS (CA), the same high school that produced notable big leaguers Giancarlo Stanton and Hunter Greene.
There's a lot to like about Sterling on the mound, and plenty of reason for Jim Schlossnagle and his staff to hope he chooses to play college baseball in 2025 instead of going the professional route. He features a reliable stable of pitches, with a fastball that sits in the 90s complemented by a curveball and sweeper.
As for the slot value of the No. 37 overall pick, it comes in at $2,511,400. Ultimately, don't be surprised to never see Sterling pitch an inning for the Longhorns in the future. Of course, that's the risk that comes with recruiting such high-end talent.
Sterling was one of three right-handed pitchers that Longhorns' fans needed to keep an eye on this draft, alongside Jason Flores and Drew Rerick. With him off the board now, the attention turns to these two recruits as well as the draft status of star shortstop Jalin Flores and his potential return to the Forty Acres.