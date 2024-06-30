Texas Baseball Lands LSU Transfer Pitcher
Texas Longhorns baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle continues to add to his bullpen shortly after taking over the program.
Per an announcement Saturday, LSU transfer pitcher Aiden Moffett has committed to Texas. He tweeted out “Hook Em” on his official X (Twitter) account. The move was confirmed by multiple reports, including from D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.
Moffett, a right-handed pitcher from Mount Olive, Miss., stands at 6-3, 221 pounds.
In the 2023 season with the title-winning Tigers, he saw limited action, appearing in just one game while tossing 19 pitches, three walks and allowing one earned run.
However, he saw an increased role as a reliever this past season with LSU, as Moffett played in 16 games and posted an 0-1 record. Across 17.2 innings pitched, he allowed 18 hits, a 5.60 ERA and four home runs while tossing 21 strikeouts and 12 walks.
In 14-4 loss to eventual national runner-up Texas A&M on May 5, Moffett had a career-high in innings pitched (3.1) and strikeouts (six) while allowing three hits and zero runs. In two appearances against the eventual championship-winning Tennessee Volunteers in April, he pitched a combined 2.1 innings while tossing four strikeouts, two walks, two hits and one run. The 8-4 loss to the Vols on April 14 accounted for the only loss on his record for the season.
Overall, LSU went 9-7 in the games that Moffett appeared in,
The Longhorns have already added Penn transfer pitcher Eli Trop and now add Moffett to the bullpen as well. Expect Schlossnagle to continue making additions to the roster as the new era of Texas baseball gets under way this offseason.