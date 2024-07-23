Texas Baseball Hiring Gehrig Mosiello as Director of Player Development
If Texas Longhorns fans have learned one thing so far since the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle as the new coach, it should be the knowledge that he will put together an elite staff. Notably, he brought Noah Cain and Max Weiner with him from Texas A&M as well as brought back Troy Tulowitzki.
Beyond his immediate staff, though, Schlossnagle has also nailed the hiring of his support staff ahead of the 2025 season with the additions of Drew Bishop and Chuck Box. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that they would also be hiring Gehrig Mosiello as the new Director of Player Development.
“We are so excited to add Gehrig to the Longhorn baseball family,” Schlossnagle said. “Gehrig is intelligent, baseball savvy, hard-working and selfless."
"He has grown up in college baseball and has been a part of success on every stop in his short career, including a CWS trip with TCU. I have no doubt that our players and program will benefit from Gehrig’s work and knowledge on a daily basis.”
Mosiello brings plenty of experience with him to Austin and Schlossnagle's staff, both as an assistant and head coach. Most recently he spent the 2024 season working with coach Dave Serrano and helping hitters at Johnson University.
Prior to that, he was an undergraduate assistant for two seasons at TCU where he was a piece of the staff that led the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 regular season title in 2022.
Elsewhere, Mosiello spent two seasons on the collegiate summer league staff with the Anchorage Glacier Pilots of the Alaska Baseball League. While there, he was the assistant coach for the league championship team in 2022 and followed that up by becoming the youngest manager to win a title in league history the following year.
As a player, his career started at Aledo HS (TX) where he was twice named all-district and all-county. From there he attended Walters State Community College and helped lead them to the JUCO World Series before ultimately transferring to TCU.