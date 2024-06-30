Texas Expected to Retain Top Assistant Troy Tulowitzki After Aggies Hire Michael Earley
AUSTIN - It appears that new Texas Longhorns baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle will be retaining one of the staff's top assistants after all.
Earlier this week it was reported by the Houston Chronicle that one of the Longhorns' top assistants, director of player development Troy Tulowitzki, would not be returning to Austin under Schlossnagle.
However, following the hiring of hitting coach Michael Earley at Texas A&M as the team's new head coach, it appears that is no longer going to be the case.
Per an announcement from the school, the Longhorns are now expected to retain Tulowitzki as the team's hitting coach.
"A member of the Texas Baseball staff for four of the last five seasons and a 13-year Major League Baseball veteran, Troy Tulowitzki, joins Jim Schlossnagle’s staff as an assistant coach," the release said. "Tulowitzki, a five-time MLB All-Star, first joined the Longhorns staff as an assistant coach from 2020-22 and most recently served as Director of Player Development for the 2024 season."
Earley was originally set to join Schlossnagle in Austin following his hiring by the Longhorns at the same position.
Tulowitzki first joined the Longhorns in 2021, helping the Longhorns reach the College World Series, and put together one of their best seasons in recent memories offensively. That season, Texas finished with a team batting average of .275 and 68 home runs - both program-best numbers since 2010.
The team also had 126 doubles, which was the most since 2008, as well as 92 stolen bases which highest number since 2005.
In 2022, that success continued for the Horns, who once again made it to Omaha and finished the year 47-22, sitting a new-program record of 128 home runs and a .550 slugging percentage.