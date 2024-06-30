Texas Baseball Lands Elite ULM Transfer Easton Winfield
When the Texas Longhorns hired Jim Schlossnagle away from the Texas A&M Aggies, one key component many people believed would work in his favor was his ability to recruit. And not just landing elite recruits at the high school level, but securing commitments from high-end talent in the transfer portal.
In less than a week in Austin, Schlossnagle has proven his ability to do both for the Longhorns. On the high school front, he has flipped a pair of elite Aggie commits in the 2025 cycle in Sam Cozart and Jack Paris.
As for the transfer portal, the first addition came fairly quickly after the announcement of his hiring, with Penn right-handed pitcher Eli Trop announcing he'd headed to Texas. Saturday saw them land another elite transfer portal add in LSU right-handed pitcher Aiden Moffett.
Taking no days off, they were active once again on Sunday and landed another massive win in the transfer portal.
Louisiana-Monroe outfielder Easton Winfield took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring to Texas, too. Winfield was a freshman for the Warhawks during the 2024 season and put together a stellar campaign.
Starting in 53 of the 54 games he appeared in, the outfielder slugged his way to an impressive .332/.414/.546. His strong approach at the plate saw him launch 10 home runs and drive in 40 runs. He showed off the wheels, too, tallying 18 stolen bases.
Winfield joins a lineup that was one of the best in the nation last season and has the potential to be just as good if not better in 2025. With the potential return of guys like Jalin Flores, complementing him with more elite hitters is a recipe for success.
The importance of the transfer portal in college baseball cannot be understated, and Longhorns fans are undoubtedly happy to see the new staff being aggressive so far. They likely aren't done either and will continue to look at adding elite ballplayers ahead of Texas' inaugural season in the SEC.