Texas Basketball Among Five Finalists for 2025 4-Star Guard
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is in the final running for one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to a recent announcement on his Instagram, 2025 four-star guard Kingston Flemings has the Longhorns as one of five finalists as he decides where he'll be playing college ball. Texas is joined by Gonzaga, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Houston.
The San Antonio native and Brennan High School product has received offers from some of the best programs in the country, including Kansas, Baylor, Alabama, Creighton, Tennessee and many more.
Flemings will take an official visit to Houston on Aug. 31 before making his way to the Forty Acres on Sept. 6. He'll then make the long trip up to Spokane to take his OV with Gonzaga on Oct. 4.
According to the scouting report from 247Sports's Brandon Jenkins, Flemings "brings great athleticism, feel, and a team-first mindset to the point guard position ... (and) oozes with great potential. He has the highest ceiling out of any lead guard prospect in the national class."
Flemings participated at training camp and was a finalist for the 2024 USA FIBA U17 roster but did not appear on the final 12-man team.
The Longhorns have yet to land a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, but if Texas can carry the same momentum from its 2024 class, fans can expect another impressive haul of elite incoming talent by this time next year.
Texas will tip off its non-conference slate against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 4.