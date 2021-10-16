Texas Collapses Against Oklahoma State 32-24

AUSTIN -- Looking to rebound after a tough loss to Oklahoma last weekend, the No. 25 Texas Longhorns welcomed the undefeated and No. 12 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Horns, it was more of the same, as they blew a 17-3 first-half lead to fall 32-24 to the Cowboys.

Things got off to a hot start for Texas, which took its opening drive 75 yards on 11 plays, and got into the end zone on a Bijan Robinson touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

From there, Texas would slowly start to decline, with the offensive ineptitude upfront, and the struggles of Casey Thompson, not to mention a key injury to DeMarvion Overshown, all playing a role in the loss.

Unsurprisingly, Robinson was once again the star of the show for Texas, rushing 21 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in three catches for 38 yards and another score.

However, the struggles of Thompson and the offensive line were simply too much to overcome, with Thompson completing just 15 of 27 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown while struggling with ball security throughout the game and throwing a pair of interceptions.

On the other end of the field, the Texas defense had a surprising bounce-back day following their disaster against OU, holding the Cowboys to just six points on the offensive side in the first half.

However, the lack of staying power on offense eventually led to a tired defensive unit, and breakdowns finally began to emerge.

The defense would ultimately give the Cowboys two fourth-quarter scores, with the Cowboys taking a 32-24 lead with just two minutes to go in the game.

From there, the Cowboys were able to hold off any remnants of a comeback from Texas, sealing the win.

Following the loss, Texas (4-3) will now move into their bye week, looking to fine-tune the issues that have plagued them through the first half of the season. The Longhorns will then hit the road for a trip to Waco, where they will take on the Baylor Bears at McClane Stadium.

