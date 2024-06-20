Texas Commit KJ Lacey Posts Another Stellar Day at Elite 11 Finals
LOS ANGELES, CA - After the first day of the Elite 11 Finals, Texas Longhorns quarterback commit KJ Lacey turned heads, logging a top-five performance amongst a group of 20 top-level signal-callers.
And on Day 2, he followed that showing up with another impressive outing.
As is the case every year at the competition, the second day of the Elite 11 Finals is under a particularly intense microscope, with the day highlighted by the Pro Day and accuracy challenge events - both challenges that play a major factor in deciding the camp MVP.
Fortunately for Lacey, they were also two challenges that he was built to thrive in.
Lacey got off to a bit of a slow start on Wednesday but ultimately ended up placing well in his first run at the accuracy challenge. However, once he got warmed up and into a rhythm, his second run was even better, logging a final score of 56, which was good for the fourth-best grade of the camp.
The accuracy challenge in particular fit to Lacey's strengths as a distributor, and doesn't emphasize a good deal of arm strength for many of the throws.
However, he also had arguably the best throw of the day of any QB in the camp during the drill on a longball across the width of the field.
Lacey then took that momentum into the Pro Day portion of the event, where he once again put up an impressive showing.
During the drill, Lacey was accurate and his footwork was on full display, throwing easy-to-catch and well-timed balls throughout the duration. Lacey ended with a score of 44, placing him just outside the top five of the group.
USC commit Julian Lewis would go on to win the Pro Day Challenge with a score of 50.
Now, with two impressive days behind him, Lacey will go into Day 3 hoping to make a real impression and make a push for the Elite 11 Finals MVP award.
And while that may be a tough hill to climb given the other talent ahead of him in the rankings as it stands, Lacey has proven thus far that he is fully capable of making some noise and making a push for the title in the very least.