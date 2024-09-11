Texas LB David Gbenda Explains Decision to Plant Flag on Michigan's Field
AUSTIN -- Texas linebacker David Gbenda stirred some controversy following Saturday's 31-12 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor when he attempted to plant a white Longhorns flag into the turf field at "The Big House."
The Longhorns certainly showed their dominance over the Wolverines, but some college football fans on social media thought Gbenda's post-game celebration came off as being a bit disrespectful.
He explained the decision when speaking to the media Monday and admitted it was something he did on the fly.
"It was a very big win, and I just remember vividly, like a couple years back, Keondre Coburn after we had a good one against TCU. He went and grabbed (the flag). I was like, 'You know what? Why not?' It was just great environment and great atmosphere. And the thing about made it so momentous for me, was just the fans, I'm just looking at, I'm just hearing, I'm seeing a whole wave of orange, and it's just loud. It's almost like a home game. I just wanted to wave it around. That wasn't really planned properly on my part. The turf is really hard, and I didn't really think that part through because at first I was just running it was a really heavy and big flag."
Gbenda, who's in his sixth season at Texas, has proven himself as one of the leaders of the defense and is typically a soft-spoken, gentle guy when speaking to the media. Regardless, he plays violent and clearly isn't afraid to ruffle some feathers of the opposing fans.
The veteran finished the win with a game-high seven total tackles, as the Texas defense put together an impressive performance. The Wolverines turned the ball over three times and didn't find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Gbenda helped lead a rushing defense that held an elite Michigan ground game to 23 carries for 80 yards.