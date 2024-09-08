Longhorns Country

How Are Penalties Affecting Texas Football?

Texas started the game with several self-inflicted penalties. Still, the Longhorns found a way to recompose themselves.

Isa Almeida

Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns lineman Cam WIlliams (56) and Kelvin Banks (78) celebrate in the end zone following a touchdown during the seond half of a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns lineman Cam WIlliams (56) and Kelvin Banks (78) celebrate in the end zone following a touchdown during the seond half of a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images / Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas' dominant performance over Michigan could have been even better had the offense managed its penalty game.

In the first quarter of Saturday's 31-12 win in Ann Arbor, the Longhorns were forced to stop play on the second play of the game due to a false start. It had seemed like the Big House energy was playing a part in the Horns' early moves. Texas finally made it to the end zone as quarterback Quinn Ewers found DeAndre Moore for a 24-yard touchdown, but once again the move was nullified due to a flag on a holding penalty from Cam Williams.

Though the penalties became a mute point in what was a dominant win for Texas, the penalty problems for Williams were notable.

Jerrick Gibson
Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“We were doing a couple things with motions and shifts in there, and we were kind of sitting at the line of scrimmage, and Cam got a little antsy," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. ... “I gave him a big hug, and then DJ Campbell got jealous, so I had to give him a hug, and then Jake (Majors), and then Hayden (Conner) and then Kelvin (Banks Jr.). I had to give all the linemen a hug before the second series to calm everybody down.

Despite several self-inflicted penalties, Texas went into the second half leading 24-3.

The question is how much better could the Longhorns have played without the holds and false starts? Heading into the SEC and playing more high-ranked teams, they can't risk missing potential touchdowns over these mistakes. The biggest takeaway, however, was the ability to recompose. Even after the mistakes happened, the offensive line stayed steady in the run game and pass protection, and was ultimately the deciding factor for the Longhorns' statement win.

“You get three penalties in one drive," Sarkisian said. "I’ve seen a lot of guys melt, but I thought (Williams) stood strong. He got himself recomposed and played a good football game.”

Published
Isa Almeida

ISA ALMEIDA

Home/News