WATCH: Texas LB Plants Longhorns Flag on Michigan's Field
AUSTIN -- The No. 3 Texas Longhorns left their mark on The Big House in Ann Arbor Saturday both figuratively and literally.
Following a 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan, Texas linebacker David Gbenda took it upon himself to take the flag from the Longhorns cheer squad and plant it on the yellow "M" in the middle of Michigan's field.
In the past, players like Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield among others have done the same thing after a big road win, an action that's seen by opposing teams as a sign of disrespect. However, the Longhorns earned the right to do so after dominating the defending national champs.
Take a look at the video:
Gbenda, who's in his sixth season at Texas, has proven himself as one of the leaders of the defense and is typically a soft-spoken, gentle guy when speaking to the media. Regardless, he plays violent and clearly isn't afraid to ruffle some feathers of the opposing fans.
He finished the win with a game-high seven total tackles, as the Texas defense put together an impressive performance. The Wolverines turned the ball over three times and didn't find the end zone until there was 1:54 to play in the fourth quarter. Gbenda helped lead a rushing defense that held an elite Michigan ground game to 23 carries for 80 yards. Wolverines star running back Donovan Edwards finished with eight carries for 41 yards.
Following the season-opening win over Colorado State, Gbenda said he and the defense were "juiced up" for the game, and it showed on Saturday.
"Michigan is a great outfit with a lot of tradition, and they're returning a lot of talent," Gbenda said. "It's gonna be a great game, and I know that they're going to be just as juiced up as we are. So going to that environment and just getting ready to face the level of competition is going to be amazing. It's going to be fun. But also the level of preparation, of course, is going to have to get more detailed than that, but Coach Sark and the coaches are going to get us ready for that."