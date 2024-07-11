Longhorns Country

Texas Ex Adonai Mitchell To Be Featured in EA Sports College Football 25

Texas Longhorns fans will be able to relieve Quinn Ewers throwing to Adonai Mitchell, with the latter set to take part in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (5) and Xavier Worthy (1) celebrate a touchdown by Mitchell during the Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington.
Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (5) and Xavier Worthy (1) celebrate a touchdown by Mitchell during the Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington. / Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK
The college football has been waiting more than a decade for the return of their favorite video game.

And now, it is just days away, with EA Sports College Football 25 set to release on July 19th.

For Texas Longhorns fans, it will provide an opportunity to dive deep into the Horns season, and get to know a new-look roster that lost a program record 11 players to the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, fans will still get a chance to play with at least one of those players.

Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (5) and Xavier Worthy (1) celebrate a touchdown by Mitchell during the Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington. / Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to an announcement from EA Sports, former Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is set to be featured in the game as part of the Ultimate Team mode, which will allow fans to unlock and play with the star pass catcher alongside current Longhorns players.

Mitchell was just one of a host of former college stars to be revealed in the announcement, alongside Washington QB Michael Penix, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean, Michigan running back Blake Corum, and many others.

At Texas, Mitchell posted 93 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He was a two-time national champion during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, appearing in five College Football Playoff games and catching a touchdown in all five.

After the championship success in Athens, Mitchell came to Austin and had a career-best season at Texas, finishing with 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-high marks.

He then went on to be selected with pick No. 52 in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, where he is already considered a rookie of the year candidate by many pundits.

