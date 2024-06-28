Texas Exes Dylan Disu, Max Abmas Sign NBA Summer League Deals
Former Texas Longhorns men's basketball stars Dylan Disu and Max Abmas signed NBA summer league deals following the end of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Disu and Abmas might have gone undrafted, but their professional dreams are far from over.
Abmas will join the Utah Jazz' summer league roster, while Disu will be a member of the Toronto Raptors.
The 6-foot, fifth-year senior guard Abmas ended his college years as the eighth-leading scorer in NCAA history with 3,131 points. He started all 34 games for the Longhorns after transferring from Oral Roberts, and led the team in scoring (16.8), minutes per game (35.1) and tying for the lead in assists per game (4.1). In his lone season in Austin, he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week three times.
Disu also didn't start his collegiate career at Texas. The 6 ft 9-inch center transfer from Vanderbilt spent three seasons in Burnt Orange and averaged a career-high 15.5 points in his last year at Moody Center. Despite starting the season recovering from foot surgery, Disu earned a spot in the All-Big 12 First Team and the title of Big 12's Most Improved Player.
"Disu has really taken a step forward in his game," Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said following the Cougars' narrow 76-72 overtime win over Texas in late January. "He's capable of going off for 30 on any given night, and we really had to try and account for him in multiple ways."
The NBA's summer league will run from July 6, with the California Classic Summer League, until July 22. All 30 teams will be participating in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas starting July 12.