Second Cousins Key Part of Texas Football's Future
AUSTIN -- Steve Sarkisian has stated multiple time since the offseason that these Texas Longhorns are a tight-knit group that resembles a family.
However, sophomores Quintrevion Wisner and Johntay Cook II are taking this to a literal extend.
When meeting with the media Monday, Wisner revealed that he's second cousins with Cook II. The two played alongside each other during their senior season at DeSoto, leading the Eagles to a 6A Division II state title. Wisner played his first three seasons at Waco Conally.
"Many don't know this, but Johntay Cook is actually my cousin, second cousin," Wisner said. "Just being able to transition from high school to college together, it was something I'm very grateful for and blessed just because we both have our rough days. It's rough times in this and just for us to be able to be there for each other and keep each other heads up, it means the world to me."
Wisner also clarified that he prefers to go by his full first name of "Quintrevion" instead of the shortened "Tre," the latter of which has been used more often by fans.
Wisner and Cook II are a key part of the future of Texas football. The pair will arguably be two of the team's most important offensive players next season if some expected roster departures happen, and their familial connection will make that even more special. Wisner said that the two didn't grow up together, but it's clear their connection is deep.
"Being a student athlete and being around an atmosphere that we're not used to in a community that supports us, and then, you know, you got your ups and downs. So just Johntay Cook and me just being here together, we try to help each other as best we can," Wisner said.
Wisner has had to step into an increased role this season following the injuries to Cedric Baxter and Christian Clark. Through two games, he's tallied 13 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown along with three catches for 37 yards. Wisner played a key role in Texas' three-headed rushing attack in the 31-12 win over Michigan, particularly in the first half when Jaydon Blue exited briefly due to injury.
As for Cook II, he's in a deep and talented receiving room but has as much talent as anyone on offense. He had three catches for 56 yards in the season-opening win over Colorado State before having a 23-yard catch against Michigan called back due to penalty. Last season, he had eight catches for 136 yards.
No. 2 Texas takes on UTSA in Austin on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.