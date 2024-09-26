Texas Lists Five RBs on First-Ever SEC Injury Report
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have released their first-ever SEC student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's conference opener against Mississippi State.
The initial list released Wednesday evening includes nine players. Injuries continue to hit the running back room, as the Longhorns have five running backs listed on the report. This includes CJ Baxter and Christian Clark, who suffered season-ending injuries in training camp.
CJ Baxter, Running Back - OUT
Christian Clark, Running Back - OUT
Velton Gardner, Running Back - OUT
Derek Williams Jr., Defensive Back - Doubtful
Colin Page, Running Back - Doubtful
DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver - Questionable
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback - Questionable
Jelani McDonald, Defensive Back - Questionable
Quintrevion Wisner, Running Back - Questionable
The only contributing running backs not listed were Jaydon Blue, Jerrick Gibson and Ryan Niblett. It's unclear what injury Gardner, a graduate transfer from SMU, is dealing with and when he suffered the ailment.
As for Ewers, Steve Sarkisian said Monday that he would currently be listed as questionable, and nothing has changed as of now on that front. Ewers practiced on Monday after suffering an abdominal injury in the win over UTSA that kept him out for last week's game against Louisiana-Monroe.
"We'll see how he goes throughout the week and monitor how he responds to tomorrow coming off of today's practice," Sarkisian said of Ewers. " ... He’s got to do enough to show me he can play."
The Longhorns will release updated injury reports on Thursday and Friday before dropping a final one Saturday that can list players as game-time decisions if they haven't already been ruled out.
If Ewers is unable to go, Arch Manning will get his second-career start in the program's SEC debut.
No. 1 Texas and Mississippi State kick off from Austin on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.