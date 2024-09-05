Texas Unveils Uniform Combo vs. Michigan
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are bringing the ice to Ann Arbor for Saturday's matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.
Texas Football revealed on social media Wednesday the team's uniform combo for the top-10 matchup, as the Longhorns will be wearing their icy whites against the 10th-ranked Wolverines.
Texas released a short hype video to shares the news, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering that the Longhorns typically wear white as the away team.
"Icy Whites - Unlocked," the team tweeted.
Take a look:
The Longhorns also wore white in their Week 2 win over Alabama last season. Perhaps the team finds more of that good fortune against a Michigan team that will be sporting the classic maize and blue in front of its home crowd at The Big House.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and co. know the kind of team they're up against in what will be one of the program's biggest non-conference matchups in recent memory.
"(We have) a ton of respect for this program, for this team," Sarkisian said. "You don't go to three straight College Football Playoffs if you don't have a great program, and they've got a great program obviously, capping it off last year being national champs."
The Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore have been showing similar respect leading up to the game.
"We’re super excited for the challenge. Coach (Steve Sarkisian) has done a really good job with the program," Moore said. "On offense, they present challenges because of the way he calls the game, what he does, his creativity, his rhythm... They have a really great quarterback. Skill players, fast everywhere. Running back is really good. The O-line is as good as you’ll see in the country. I know our defense is excited for the challenge.”
Texas and Michigan will kick off on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.