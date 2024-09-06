Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy Scores First NFL TD
AUSTIN -- Xavier Worthy wasted no time finding the end zone in his NFL debut on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
The former Texas Longhorns star and current Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver showed off his record-breaking speed on his first-ever touch in the NFL, receiving a carry in the backfield on an end around before sprinting past the Ravens defense for a 21-yard touchdown.
The score tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter of the NFL's season opener.
Take a look:
In his preseason debut, Worthy shined by scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Afterwards, he talked about adapting to Kansas City's offense and the overall speed of the NFL during an interview with Chiefs reporter Darren Smith.
"I’m definitely getting more comfortable understanding the bits and pieces of the offense," Worthy said. "So just getting familiar with that is really big. … I feel like really just kind of adapting the game speed, like I said before the season even started, before I came to camp, the biggest thing I'm gonna have to adapt to is the game speed. So now I feel like I'm getting more comfortable with the game speed and adapting a little bit more to it, so I feel like I'm doing really good.”
Worthy also previewed what he's expecting in his regular-season debut, and it's safe to say his prediction for the opener already came true.
"I can't wait," Worthy said. "It's gonna be a show."
Worthy will now have some extra time this weekend to cheer on his former teammates when No. 3 Texas visits No. 10 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.