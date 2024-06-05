Longhorns Ex Xavier Worthy Agrees to New Contract With Chiefs
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy was taken with No. 28 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft just over a month ago, becoming the first UT wide receiver taken in the first round since Roy Williams in 2004.
It doesn't come as a surprise that Worthy was taken so high either, finishing his career in Austin as one of the most decorated pass catchers in program history. He also seems to be an ideal fit with superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, thanks to his downfield speed.
Now, Worthy has officially joined the defending Super Bowl Champions, signing a four-year, $13.79 million, with the fifth-year option, per ESPN's Field Yates.
Worthy was the first player that Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was able to bring to Texas with him as part of his initial recruiting class, flipping him from the Michigan Wolverines. He was also the best receiver on the team from the moment he stepped onto campus, finishing his career with the Longhorns with 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added a punt return for a touchdown.
During the pre-draft process, Worthy showed off his blazing speed by breaking the record for fastest 40-time in NFL Combine history. He ended up running a 4.21 40-yard dash, beating the record previously held by John Ross.
With the Chiefs, he gives Mahomes a speedy target and can help the defending Super Bowl champs a chance to win a third title in a row.