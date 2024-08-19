Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy Recaps NFL Debut
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy made headlines Saturday, as the record-breaking speedster showed off in his NFL preseason debut with the Kansas City Chiefs in a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead.
Worthy finished with three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also added one carry for 11 rushing yards. His score came on a 39-yard pass behind the defense in the first quarter on a throw from Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz, which helped Kansas City build a 13-0 lead.
However, the Lions rallied and snagged the victory with a game-winning 43-yard field goal from Jake Bates as time expired.
After the game, Worthy talked about adapting to Kansas City's offesne and the overall speed of the NFL during an interview with Chiefs reporter Darren Smith.
"I’m definitely getting more comfortable understanding the bits and pieces of the offense," Worthy said. "So just getting familiar with that is really big. … I feel like really just kind of adapting the game speed, like I said before the season even started, before I came to camp, the biggest thing I'm gonna have to adapt to is the game speed. So now I feel like I'm getting more comfortable with the game speed and adapting a little bit more to it, so I feel like I'm doing really good.”
On his touchdown catch, Worthy got past the Lions secondary in a blink and was multiple steps ahead of the nearest defender.
Take a look:
“To be honest, I'm not,” Worthy said when asked if he was surprised how open he was. “I feel like I've been preparing like this in practice. But the only problem with that was I was so wide open, it was one of those ones the ball was coming weird, so just secure it. And when I secured, I stumbled, I'm like “damn!’ I would have been out. But yeah, first one in the books got it out of the way.”
Worthy and the Chiefs will wrap up preseason play on Thursday against the Chicago Bears before kicking off the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.
"I can't wait," Worthy said. "It's gonna be a show."