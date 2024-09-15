Steve Sarkisian Credits Texas' Depth in Win over UTSA Despite Injuries
Texas' stunning performance against UTSA on Saturday may have ended in a whopping 56-7 victory and a No. 1 standing in the latest AP Poll, but the feat came with the price of losing key playmakers to a throttling Roadrunners defense.
The Longhorns saw multiple players head to the sideline after being knocked around by a physical opposing secondary, including sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad, senior wide receiver Silas Bolden and junior offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. One of the more notable and concerning injuries struck starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered a hit to the abdomen that caused him to head into the medical tent early in the second quarter.
Even prior to the game, Texas announced that starting running back Jaydon Blue, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant, and defensive back Jelani McDonald would be ruled out due to previous medical complications.
It seemed like head coach Steve Sarkisian was running out of options, and fast. But he said the absences left room for both offensive and defensive depth to shine, a factor that has been extremely helpful in Texas' road to glory this season.
"We're a little knicked up right now at some spots, and that's why our depth is getting tested," Sarkisian said. "But the beauty of it is that we have the depth that we have."
Ewers' unexpected departure called for backup quarterback Arch Manning to take the field, and he left Darrell K. Royal Stadium in awe after contributing four touchdowns within six drives during the final half, headlined by a 67-yard rush to the endzone in the second quarter.
"It was an odd play, but that gave an opportunity for Arch to get some valuable playing time and experience," Sarkisian said.
Outside of Manning's ability to handle the pressure and deliver a solid game for Texas, running backs freshman Jerrick Gibson and sophomore Quintrevion Wisner were able to receive some opportunities in the wake of Blue's absence. The two had a collective 95 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
Combined with the offensive success under Manning, the Texas defense did its part in keeping the Roadrunners from seeing the red zone, even with Banks and Muhammad out of the game. It held UTSA to just 260 total offensive yards, averaging 3.8 yards per play, and only allowed one touchdown while accumulating 75 total tackles, including 12 for loss, and three sacks for the evening.
Sarkisian specifically highlighted the fact that the Longhorns' defense has incredible versatility and was able to see a variety of plays being made by different members of the interior line. He mentioned the names of transfer edge Trey Moore, freshman offensive linebacker Colin Simmons, freshman linebacker Anthony Hill, redshirt freshman linebacker Colton Vasek, and freshman linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, all teammates that produced at least one tackle or a sack for the Longhorns.
"We got some depth on the interior defensive line," Sarkisian said. "I think we added some juice off the edge with Trey and Colin coming on board. I think sliding Anthony in the middle and then rotating those guys like we have, and we saw a bunch of different guys make plays. And I think that's one thing about the defense right now. It's not just about one group or one player that's dominating."
Texas will be back in action at home next weekend against the University of Louisiana-Monroe with the hope of seeing some familiar faces return to the field or another chance to display its depth on all fronts.