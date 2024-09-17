Steve Sarkisian Details Rise of Texas Freshman Colin Simmons
In a sea of upperclassmen defensive leaders, true freshman edge Colin Simmons has been slowly but surely creating waves of potential through the first three games this season.
During Saturday's 56-7 win over UTSA, Simmons saw a career-best game on all fronts. He recorded six total tackles, including two for a loss of eight yards, and one sack for a loss of seven yards versus the Roadrunners. His efforts led him to become the first defensive player in the program to earn Player of the Game honors this season.
In total, Simmons has tallied nine tackles (seven solo) and two sacks across all three games he's appeared in. Prior to the start of the season, Simmons was selected to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year preseason watch list, presented annually to the most outstanding freshman college football player.
When head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media on Monday, he highlighted Simmons' progress, describing how valuable his presence will be once he feels more comfortable with his natural talents.
"I think Colin has steadily improved from where he was in spring ball, to where he was in training camp, to where he was in week one, to where he is now going into week four," Sarkisian said. "He has steadily improved his craft, and a lot of that comes with knowing what to do and having confidence in what to do. Clearly, he's an impactful player when he gets to rush the passer.
"Our goal for him is to obviously make him the most complete player that we can make him, and so having the ability to play the run and what that looks like, so that he can be a real every-down player that way, and impact the game, because he has the skill set to do that."
Sarkisian compared Simmons to sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. in the way that he's been able to develop quickly and productively. In 2023, Hill was named a semifinalist for the same Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award that Simmons is currently on the watch list for after garnering 67 total tackles and five sacks in his freshman campaign. This gives a promising sign of the athlete Simmons can evolve into if he stays in line with the determination and work ethic he's displayed already, according to Sarkisian.
"It's kind of a little reminiscent of where Anthony Hill was maybe a year ago, of what Anthony was doing, his ability to rush the passer," Sarkisian said. "But then as he's grown and now we see what Anthony is for us. You know, he's getting 11, 12 tackles a game, and sideline-to-sideline, those types of things."
"So Collin'sgot a bright future. He's off to a good start. But more importantly, I just like the work ethic and the focus that he has of trying to improve and get better."
Simmons has shown promise to be dynamic force on the field for the Texas defense, and his early showing leaves room to assume that he can be a key player for the Longhorns in the present and future.