Texas Hosting Elite 4-Star Edge Rusher For SEC Opener
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are hosting some top-tier talent at DKR on Saturday for their SEC opener against Mississippi State.
Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account Saturday, 2026 Duncanville four-star edge rusher Kevin "KJ" Ford Jr. said he'll be in Austin to watch the Longhorns take on the Bulldogs.
"I’ll be at Texas today," Ford Jr. tweeted.
A two-time state champion at prestigious Duncanville High School, Ford Jr. is a teammate of former Texas five-star recruiting target and Oregon receiver commit Dakorien Moore. Per 247Sports' player rankings, Ford Jr. is the No. 9 overall player in Texas and the No. 8 edge rusher in the 2026 class.
He's received offers from programs like LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, USC, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, UCF and many more.
Ford Jr., who stands at 6-3, 225 pounds, attended Texas Longhorns camp this past June and appears to be building a solid relationship with the coaching staff given that he's now taking another trip to Austin.
According to 247's scouting report of Ford Jr., he has the potential to be a "high-major, front-line edge defender."
"Segmented mover who's still developing fluidity and body control, as well as consistency in snap anticipation," wrote 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks. "Early returns reveal a high-major front-line edge defender who can stay on the field in all situations."
The Longhorns currently have three commits in the 2026 class. Four-star American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) quarterback Dia Bell got things rolling when he committed on June 17 before three-star Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) receiver Chris Stewart announced his commitment shortly after on June 25.
Four-star Carrollton (Georgia) safety Zelus Hicks is the most recent commit for Texas in the 2026 class, as he announced his decision on Sept. 12 a few days after the Longhorns beat then-No. 10 Michigan, 31-12.
No. 1 Texas and Mississippi State will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.