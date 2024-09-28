Longhorns Country

Texas Hosting Elite 4-Star Edge Rusher For SEC Opener

The Texas Longhorns are continuing to bring talented recruiting targets to DKR to soak in all the action.

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are hosting some top-tier talent at DKR on Saturday for their SEC opener against Mississippi State.

Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account Saturday, 2026 Duncanville four-star edge rusher Kevin "KJ" Ford Jr. said he'll be in Austin to watch the Longhorns take on the Bulldogs.

"I’ll be at Texas today," Ford Jr. tweeted.

A two-time state champion at prestigious Duncanville High School, Ford Jr. is a teammate of former Texas five-star recruiting target and Oregon receiver commit Dakorien Moore. Per 247Sports' player rankings, Ford Jr. is the No. 9 overall player in Texas and the No. 8 edge rusher in the 2026 class.

He's received offers from programs like LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, USC, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, UCF and many more.

Ford Jr., who stands at 6-3, 225 pounds, attended Texas Longhorns camp this past June and appears to be building a solid relationship with the coaching staff given that he's now taking another trip to Austin.

According to 247's scouting report of Ford Jr., he has the potential to be a "high-major, front-line edge defender."

"Segmented mover who's still developing fluidity and body control, as well as consistency in snap anticipation," wrote 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks. "Early returns reveal a high-major front-line edge defender who can stay on the field in all situations."

The Longhorns currently have three commits in the 2026 class. Four-star American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) quarterback Dia Bell got things rolling when he committed on June 17 before three-star Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) receiver Chris Stewart announced his commitment shortly after on June 25.

Four-star Carrollton (Georgia) safety Zelus Hicks is the most recent commit for Texas in the 2026 class, as he announced his decision on Sept. 12 a few days after the Longhorns beat then-No. 10 Michigan, 31-12.

No. 1 Texas and Mississippi State will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.

