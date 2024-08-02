Texas Kicker Bert Auburn Named to Lou Groza Award Watchlist
Annually, the Lou Groza Award celebrates college football's top place-kicker. For the second year in a row, Texas kicker Bert Auburn put his name in the award's preseason watchlist.
Auburn is heading into his fourth season with the Longhorns with 28 games played under his belt. Auburn was selected as an honorable mention in Phil Steele's All-American team as well as earning a spot in the All Big-12 first team.
Going into the SEC, Auburn has already put himself on the conference's top lists. He collected a pre-season All-SEC spot and a place in Phil Steele's All-America second team.
As a junior in 2023, the Flower Mound, Texas product broke a series of records for the Longhorns. Auburn established the program's single-season record for field goals made with 29 and points scored by a kicker with 143. These 143 points were also the third-most in a season in program history for any position, while he connected on 82.9% of field goal attempts – the seventh-best single-season mark in Texas history.
Auburn set the Texas and Big-12 conference record with 19 consecutive field goals made, making a total of 29 out of 35 attempts and all 56 PATs during his junior campaign with 11 of his makes from 40+ yards out, including two from 50+ yards out.
The kicker's journey to receiving this prestigious award starts on Aug. 31 as Texas takes on Colorado State. The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its semifinalists on Nov. 19 and top three finalists Nov. 26. The national winner will be awarded on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.