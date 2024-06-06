Former Texas WR Adonai Mitchell Signs Rookie Contract With Colts
AUSTIN -- Adonai Mitchell is now officially under contract in the NFL.
The former Texas Longhorns receiver signed his rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, the team announced. He was the final Colts draft pick to sign his rookie contract.
Despite testing well at the combine and receiving first-round expectations, Mitchell experienced a significant draft slide before the Colts selected him in the second round at pick No. 52 overall. Safe to say this didn't sit well with him.
“Right now the only thing I’m feeling is I'm just kinda pissed," Mitchell said after being drafted, per Fox 59 Indianapolis. “I don’t really know what other way to call it.’’
Mitchell finished his college career with 93 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. A two-time national champion with Georgia, he appeared in five College Football Playoff games, catching a touchdown in all five. He had a career-best season at Texas this year, posting 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-high marks.
Mitchell was one of 11 Longhorns to be invited to this year's NFL Combine after a season to remember. "Mo City Mitch" was a primary reason why, as he delivered in big moments and established himself as one of the faces of the 2023 team despite only being in Austin for a year.
Indianapolis will begin its preseason at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 11, giving both Texas and Colts alike the chance to see Mitchell make his NFL debut.
Mitchell will make his regular-season debut in his hometown when the Colts kick-off in Week 1 against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8.