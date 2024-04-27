Texas Longhorns WR Adonai Mitchell Sounds Off on NFL Draft Slide
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns receiver Adonai Mitchell was seen as a surefire first-round pick headed into the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. Instead, he fell out of the first 32 picks in somewhat surprising fashion.
This slide continued even more dramatically on Tuesday, as Mitchell fell well below his projected range all the way to No. 52, where the Indianapolis Colts selected him. Mitchell was the 11th receiver off the board.
He didn't hold back his feelings when speaking with the Colts media for the first time on Zoom shortly after the pick was announced on Friday night.
“Right now the only thing I’m feeling is I'm just kinda pissed," Mitchell said, per Fox 59 Indianapolis. “I don’t really know what other way to call it.’’
Mitchell's slide out the first round was a bit unexpected, but his continued drop into the second round was a shocker to say the least. Despite their talent, receivers like Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk and Georgia's Ladd McConkey were surprisingly taken before Mitchell despite his impressive collegiate resume and solid combine testing numbers.
“At the end of the day, people were chosen before me,” Mitchell said. “That’s just the reality of it and my job now is to make them pay and bring the best version of me every day to the Indianapolis Colts.’
Mitchell posted 93 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate carreer. He was a two-time national champion during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, appearing in five College Football Playoff games and catching a touchdown in all five. After the championship success in Athens, Mitchell came to Austin and had a career-best season at Texas, finishing with 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-high marks.
He'll now look to prove all the teams wrong that passed up on him.
"Just is what it is. We all start with a clean slate at the end of the day,” Mitchell said. “When everything gets rolling, we’re gonna see.’’