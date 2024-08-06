Texas TE Amari Niblack Heating Up as Season Approaches
The program-wide success the Texas Longhorns experienced last season naturally meant that the team’s most important players would reap the benefits of the added spotlight.
This certainly came to fruition and then some during the 2024 NFL Draft when the Longhorns set a new program record in the modern era with 11 players being drafted.
Texas retooled at receiver through the transfer portal, but the loss of a star tight end like Ja’Tavion Sanders would normally be difficult to make up for right away. The Longhorns retained the all-around reliability that Gunnar Helm brings to the table as the potential season-opening starter, and he’s continued to receive praise from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian this offseason.
“I love our tight end room,” Sarkisian said. “Gunnar is so steady for us and he’s played so much football. We’re continuing to push him, he’s not a finished product.”
However, there was an absence of a true pass-catching threat at that position once Sanders declared for the draft.
Based on the latest comments from Sarkisian, Amari Niblack appears ready to step in and fill that role with ease.
When speaking to the media after practice Monday, Sarkisian revealed that the Alabama transfer has been having some of his best practices as of late, exactly what fans will want to hear as the season opener against Colorado State draws closer.
“Amari the last two or three days has probably had his best days since he’s been with us,” Sarkisian said. “He’s really healthy and you can see the impact he can have in the passing game as well as in the run game.”
Last season at Alabama, Niblack tallied 20 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He caught just one pass (a touchdown) during his freshman season in 2022.
Niblack won’t be taking on a huge receiving load in the passing game, but the Longhorns don’t need him to considering the slew of talent the team has at receiver. He’s caught five touchdowns on 21 career receptions and will need to continue having a nose for the end zone in order to satisfy his role this season.