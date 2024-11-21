Texas Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte Named Austinite of the Year
Since his arrival as the University of Texas' Athletics Director back in 2017, Chris Del Conte has been a pioneer in the Longhorns' journey to becoming one of the most entertaining and state of the art environments for college sports.
Not only has he captured the likeness of the ever-growing Longhorn nation, but that of the entire city of Austin. Del Conte and Texas Athletics received the Austin Chamber 2024 Austinite of the Year award, announced in a press release on Wednesday, the highest honor that the Chamber gives out every year. It recognizes someone who is a leader within the Austin community who specializes in making the city an overall better place to live, work, and thrive, which is exactly what Del Conte has done throughout Texas.
“I can’t thank the Chamber enough for recognizing the contributions that The University of
Texas makes to our great community," Del Conte said. "I firmly believe Austin is the best city in the country, and we are so appreciative to be a part of this incredible place."
His recent accomplishments include renovations to the South End Zone of Darrell K. Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium, investing $375 million into building the Moody Center, including a new practice facility for the men's and women's basketball teams, constructing the Yeti Yard at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for baseball, and the Eddie Reese Outdoor Pool for men's and women's swim and dive.
Del Conte's contributions to Texas have in turn caused the Longhorns and Austin to excel at bringing in tourism, having every home football game sold out this season. One of his earlier accomplishments in creating Bevo Boulevard, Texas football's iconic pregame festival, has grown into a popular attraction for fans to enjoy the game day atmosphere, especially now with the excitement of being an SEC team.
“I am very proud to recognize Chris Del Conte as the Austinite of the Year for his leadership,
vision, creativity, and collaboration to provide programming and activities that absolutely move the needle forward for our business community and all Austinites," said Rudy Garza, Austin Chamber's Board Chair. "In my discussion with Chris, it was clear that his commitment to our community expands way beyond athletics, but also includes service to the community, improving the quality of life for Austinites, and being a great partner to our city."
Receiving Austinite of the Year is Del Conte's second accolade of the year, as he won Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal back in May.
The Longhorns are in good hands with Del Conte, who continues to strive toward making both the university and the city of Austin the pinnacle of economic and communal development.
