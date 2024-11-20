Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night.
And with Tennessee being the lone team in the Top 12 to lose, there was little change to the actual standings.
However, Tenneesee's loss did cause a major shift in what the seeding would look like, dropping them out of the playoff completely despite their No. 11 ranking, and shifting Boise State all the way up to the No. 4 seed.
There were also a bevy of other changes to the potential matchups as well.
Obviously, the odds that this bracket will look the same today as it does after the final seedings are low at best.
That said, if the playoffs started today, what would it look like? And where would the Texas Longhorns sit? First off, let's look at how the rankings shook out:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 11 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 12 - Boise State Broncos
Of course, this is not how the bracket would shake out, however.
With the way the playoffs are formatted, the four highest-ranked conference champions would get the top four spots in the final rankings, and as a result, earn first-round byes. Then the rest of the field would fall in behind that, in play in Round 1.
In other words, the final seedings would like this:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Texas Longhorns
No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 4 - Boise State Broncos
No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 8 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 11 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 12 - BYU Cougars
Those games will also be played at the home stadium (or stadium of choice) for the higher-ranked team in each matchup.
So without further ado, here is what that bracket would look like if the playoffs began today:
Round 1
No. 9 Alabama @ No. 8 Notre Dame
No. 12 BYU @ No. 5 Ohio State
No. 10 Ole Miss @ No. 7 Indiana
No. 11 Georgia @ No. 6 Penn State
BYES No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 BYU, No. 4 Boise State
Round 2
No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of Notre Dame/Alabama (likely @ Rose Bowl)
No. 2 Texas vs. winner of Ole Miss/Indiana (likely @ Sugar Bowl)
No. 3 Miami vs. winner of Georgia/Penn State (likely @ Peach Bowl)
No. 4 Boise State vs. winner of BYU/Ohio State (likely @ Fiesta Bowl)
