Texas Basketball Injury Update: Tramon Mark Uncertain vs. Ohio State
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is gearing up for its season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas on Monday but arguably the team's best player might not be ready to suit up quite yet.
When meeting with the media Wednesday, Texas head coach Rodney Terry said that transfer guard Tramon Mark is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury after sitting out of Sunday's scrimmage win against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball reported that Mark is dealing with an ankle injury.
“He’s a day-to-day guy right now, and we'll monitor how that goes the rest of the way," Terry said. "We'll gage him a little bit on if he’ll be ready to play Monday night or if he’ll not be ready to play Monday night, but it'll be day-to-day in terms of where he's at, what he's got going on.”
Mark had previously been dealing with a minor groin injury in early October that kept him sidelined for the open practice that the team held on Oct. 1. He eventually participated in Texas' NBA Pro Day on Oct. 8 before playing in the team's first scrimmage against TCU in San Antonio on Oct. 19.
He recapped the scrimmage win against TCU when meeting with the media on Oct. 23.
"Scrimmage was good," Mark said. "We got a lot of easy baskets, got some easy looks at the room, easy open shots. I just feel like we played good as a team."
Mark was asked if he "dominated" against TCU.
"Maybe," he said with a grin. "I mean, I played good. Like I said, I played good."
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Mark about what his experience at the Pro Day was like as his college career comes to a close.
"Our Pro Day was great," Mark said. "Everybody was producing, everybody played their role. Everybody did good things. Everybody showed the scouts that they can have a high motor in everything we do. I talked to some of the scouts, but you know, it was just hearing their conversation, just getting to know each other, just not really about basketball stuff."
No. 19 Texas and Ohio State will tip-off from T-Mobile Arena on Monday at 9 p.m. CT.
