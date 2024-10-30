Longhorns Country

Texas Basketball: Two Players Earn All-SEC Preseason Honors

Texas Longhorns men's basketball has some new-look talent headed into the 2024-25 season.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas’ Tre Johnson during a practice session that was held at the Moody Center for the local media. Sports writers got their first glimpse of the 2024-25 team at this event.
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is being recognized ahead of its first year in the SEC this season.

The conference released its 2025 Preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday as voted on by the coaches, and Texas guards Tramon Mark and Tre Johnson were both tabbed as Third-Team selections ahead of their debut season with the program. Mark was also a Third-Team choice when the media's All-SEC Preseason selections were released on Oct. 14.

Here is the complete coaches' poll All-SEC Third Team:

Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara – Auburn

Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky

Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

Tre Johnson – Texas

Tramon Mark – Texas

Johnson, who was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Watchlist on Wednesday, is expected to be one of the top freshman in the country this season, and his inclusion as an All-SEC selection by the coaches clearly proves that. He's the only freshman among the 15 players selected.

"He's a shot-maker, but he's a guy that, over the course of this summer, I think he's gotten better with his decision-making as well, and he'll be able to initiate some offense for us too," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said of Johnson on Oct. 1.

As for Mark, he's entering his second season in the conference after spending the 2023-24 with the Arkansas Razorbacks last year. He averaged a career-best 16.2 points under former Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman last season. Mark spent the first three years of his college career at Houston under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

No. 19 Texas will open the regular season on Monday in Las Vegas against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on TNT/truTV.

