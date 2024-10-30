Texas Basketball: Two Players Earn All-SEC Preseason Honors
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is being recognized ahead of its first year in the SEC this season.
The conference released its 2025 Preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday as voted on by the coaches, and Texas guards Tramon Mark and Tre Johnson were both tabbed as Third-Team selections ahead of their debut season with the program. Mark was also a Third-Team choice when the media's All-SEC Preseason selections were released on Oct. 14.
Here is the complete coaches' poll All-SEC Third Team:
Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara – Auburn
Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky
Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina
Tre Johnson – Texas
Tramon Mark – Texas
Johnson, who was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Watchlist on Wednesday, is expected to be one of the top freshman in the country this season, and his inclusion as an All-SEC selection by the coaches clearly proves that. He's the only freshman among the 15 players selected.
"He's a shot-maker, but he's a guy that, over the course of this summer, I think he's gotten better with his decision-making as well, and he'll be able to initiate some offense for us too," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said of Johnson on Oct. 1.
As for Mark, he's entering his second season in the conference after spending the 2023-24 with the Arkansas Razorbacks last year. He averaged a career-best 16.2 points under former Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman last season. Mark spent the first three years of his college career at Houston under head coach Kelvin Sampson.
No. 19 Texas will open the regular season on Monday in Las Vegas against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on TNT/truTV.
