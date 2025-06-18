Texas Longhorns Commit Dia Bell Wins On SI's Day 1 Elite 11 Finals MVP
The Elite 11 finals have begun, and an influx of high school talent will be competing for the coveted award as the winner of the country's top quarterback camp.
Day one is in the books, and On SI Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin shared his rankings of the quarterbacks:
Elite 11 Rankings - Day 1
- Dia Bell, Texas Commit
- Keisean Henderson, Houston Commit
- Faizon Brandon, Tennessee Commit
- Landon Duckworth, Uncommitted
- Derek Zammit, Boise State Commit
- Briggs Cherry, Louisville Commit
- Travis Burgess, UNC Commit
- Helaman Casuga, Texas A&M Commit
- Jett Thomala, Alabama Commit
- Dereon Coleman, Miami Commit
- Will Griffin, Florida Commit
Texas Longhorns commit, Dia Bell, currently sits in first place, after having the best day throwing the ball in the camp. Bell was battling with Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon during the camp, each of them going throw or throwing, but Bell ultimately earned the honors. Scouts felt that Bell had slightly better zip on his throws to go along with the elite ball placement he displayed.
"Throughout the night, the most consistent for my money was Bell," Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan said of Bell at the event. "He rarely missed a throw and looked smooth in his footwork and delivery snap after snap after snap. He also showed off an even more elite arm talent than we initially anticipated, and constantly placed the ball in the right windows with impressive zip and accuracy."
Bell didn't mop the competition on the first day, however, with Brandon winning the railgun event. But he did enough to earn the top rank and MVP honors as the camp prepares for the second day of competition.
There continues to be a ton of hype surrounding Bell, who currently sits as the number three-ranked quarterback in the country according to 247Sports, with Bell himself talking recently about how much the Elite 11 means for him and his home state of Florida.
Day two will feature a simulated pro day that will have each quarterback going through the same 20-throw script.