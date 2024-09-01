Texas Defense Sends Message in Season Opener: 'Let The World Know!'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' season-opening win over Colorado State on Saturday allowed the program to reach a milestone that was 20 years in the making.
No. 4 Texas blew out the Rams in a 52-0 shutout, marking the first time the Longhorns have held the other team scoreless in a season opener since 2004.
The Rams appeared like they'd be able to at least add a late field goal near the end of the fourth quarter, but a highlight-reel interception from Texas freshman defensive back Wardell Mack with 46 seconds left helped secure the goose egg.
As he went to the sidelines, Texas offensive and defensive players alike celebrated the second interception of the game accordingly.
Take a look:
After shutting down the Rams offense in the first half, keeping that scoreboard at zero was clearly an emphasis for the Texas defense for the remainder of the game. And in the process, the Longhorns potentially sent a message to the rest of the country about what the unit has in store this season.
When speaking to the media following the game, Texas linebacker David Gbenda admitted that the defense wants to prove "(they're) still here" despite some of personnel losses the team had this offense.
"Defense from the start, we always want to send out a message and let the world know that we're here regardless of what we lost," Gbenda said. "We're here, we're stalking. So it was very important, and I'm very proud of the guys, regardless of the string, they went out there and did their job and maintained that goose egg."
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who has been tasked with the responsibility of having the in-helmet communication device on defense, finished with five total tackles (one for loss) and said postgame that keeping the Rams scoreless was of high importance as the game went on.
"Of course, yeah, we wanted to. We wanted to keep that zero on the board, just for a milestone for us as a team," Hill Jr. said.
Despite a zero on the scoreboad, the Longhorns will need to tighten up the run defense ahead of next week's matchup against Michigan running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. Texas allowed Colorado State running back Justin Marshall to finish with 25 carries for 106 yards, marking the first time the Longhorns have surrendered 100 yards on the ground to a running back (former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel had 113 rushing yards against Texas in 2023) since Week 3's win over Wyoming last season.
Even in a 52-point shutout win, there's always things to clean up, but it's clear that the Longhorns defense could be in for a big season.