Texas Longhorns Five-Star OT Target Michael Fasusi Announces Commitment Date
The Texas Longhorns are in need of a big win on the recruiting trail after missing out on five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who committed to Oregon last week.
Fortunately for the Horns, it appears that they are in extremely good shape for one of their top targets - and they won't have to wait much longer for him to make his decision.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett on Friday, five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi revealed his commitment date. He will choose between Texas, the Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Missouri Tigers on August 21.
Fasusi likes the Longhorns in large part due to his great relationship with the coaching staff.
“I love Texas, man, I’ve been there a lot of times. They never fail to impress me and my family. It’s always love when we go down there, there’s never a bad feeling there or nothing,” Fasusi told Simmons. “With Coach Flood, I really feel like he’s one of the guys that can for sure get me to the level that I aspire to be at, which is the NFL. Coach Sark, he’s always texting me and my family, showing love with them, so I love Texas, definitely.”
As it stands, Fasusi ranks as the No. 12 player in the nation, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking. His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, who both have him ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 9 overall player.
The Lewisville native had an official visit to Austin from June 21-23 and is also interested in taking a trip to see the Oregon Ducks in the coming months.
“It was great,” Fasusi told On3's Steve Wiltfong this summer. “I loved the resources. There is a lot Texas football has to offer. A lot Austin has to offer in general too. We had a bunch of meetings. Bunch of presentations... I can see the vision with them. Also the education thing.”
Per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas is seen as the favorite at 63.4 percent.