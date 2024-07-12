Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Five-Star OT Target Michael Fasusi Announces Commitment Date

The Texas Longhorns are firmly in the mix for five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi

Matt Galatzan

Michael Fasusi
Michael Fasusi / @Michael_fasusi7 on X
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are in need of a big win on the recruiting trail after missing out on five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who committed to Oregon last week.

Fortunately for the Horns, it appears that they are in extremely good shape for one of their top targets - and they won't have to wait much longer for him to make his decision.

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett on Friday, five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi revealed his commitment date. He will choose between Texas, the Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Missouri Tigers on August 21.

Michael Fasusi
Michael Fasusi / @Michael_fasusi7 on X

Fasusi likes the Longhorns in large part due to his great relationship with the coaching staff.

“I love Texas, man, I’ve been there a lot of times. They never fail to impress me and my family. It’s always love when we go down there, there’s never a bad feeling there or nothing,” Fasusi told Simmons. “With Coach Flood, I really feel like he’s one of the guys that can for sure get me to the level that I aspire to be at, which is the NFL. Coach Sark, he’s always texting me and my family, showing love with them, so I love Texas, definitely.”

As it stands, Fasusi ranks as the No. 12 player in the nation, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking. His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, who both have him ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 9 overall player.

The Lewisville native had an official visit to Austin from June 21-23 and is also interested in taking a trip to see the Oregon Ducks in the coming months.

“It was great,” Fasusi told On3's Steve Wiltfong this summer. “I loved the resources. There is a lot Texas football has to offer. A lot Austin has to offer in general too. We had a bunch of meetings. Bunch of presentations... I can see the vision with them. Also the education thing.”

Per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas is seen as the favorite at 63.4 percent.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News