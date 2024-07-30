OC Kyle Flood Wants Texas Longhorns to Have 'Most Explosive Offensive In The Country'
Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood spoke to the media on Tuesday about the confidence behind the offense heading into fall camp.
And with the start of the 2024 season just one month away, he is not shy about his expectations.
“We want to be the most explosive offense in the country," Flood said. "That’s a goal of ours every year.”
So how can the Horns achieve that goal?
Flood talked about the importance and rarity of having four out of five offensive starters back for another year.
And for him, continuity is key for building team strength.
“I think all those things raise the bar and raise expectations to play at a high level. Those expectations are a privilege," Flood said. “Continuity allows for you to connect with your players at a different level.”
Unlike anything the team had seen in the past three years he's been in the staff, nine receivers are going to take reps with the ones and twos in the current training camp.
Sophomore CJ Baxter and junior Jaydon Blue were still impressing their coach, and will likely have plenty of playing time in the SEC.
“I think both those guys are proven commodities and I expect both to play quite a bit," Flood said. "I wouldn’t just say those two either because Tre Wisner has had a great offseason. He’s one of the guys I’m excited to see this training camp.”
Another key player heading into training camp for the Longhorns is Cam Williams, who takes over as the starting right tackle for Christian Jones.
“Cam comes into training camp, certainly, as our starting right tackle, and we expect that he’s going to play really well.”
Texas opens the season on August 31 against Colorado State in Austin.